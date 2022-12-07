3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid

Dean Jones, Damien Harrington and Cory Macelman
Dean Jones, Damien Harrington and Cory Macelman(Courtesy: Lebanon Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Three Lebanon area men face drug-related charges after a raid Tuesday.

The Lebanon Police say they executed a search warrant Tuesday at a Lebanon home as part of an ongoing investigation into drug sales. They say Damien Harrington, 25, and Cory Macelman, 38, were found hiding in the apartment. Both were arrested on previous outstanding warrants.

They also arrested Dean Jones, 50, on various drug-related charges and an outstanding warrant.

All three were due in court Wednesday.

