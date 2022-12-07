3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Three Lebanon area men face drug-related charges after a raid Tuesday.

The Lebanon Police say they executed a search warrant Tuesday at a Lebanon home as part of an ongoing investigation into drug sales. They say Damien Harrington, 25, and Cory Macelman, 38, were found hiding in the apartment. Both were arrested on previous outstanding warrants.

They also arrested Dean Jones, 50, on various drug-related charges and an outstanding warrant.

All three were due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.