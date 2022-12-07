Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

The Vermont Land Trust says the deal protects land in Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties...
The Vermont Land Trust says the deal protects land in Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties that include terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains.(Courtesy: Vt. Land Trust)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says.

The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.

“The protection of a connected forest of this scale and impact does not come around often,” said the Vermont Land Trust’s Liza Walker, who worked to put the deal together.

The land was bought from a timber company in 2014 by the Conservation Fund. The fund then sold the land to Green Ridge LLC, which conserved the property with the Land Trust.

The land will be managed for timber, its ecological value, and provide public access for non-motorized recreational activities.

The property is predominantly a hardwood forest, with sugar maple, American Beech, and yellow birch trees among others. The entire parcel is considered to be critical bear habitat.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont.
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Shawn Rich
Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide
NU Chocolat in Burlington says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost...
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
The Westminster Center School
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

Latest News

File photo
UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model
x
Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors
Everett Simpson
March trial set in Vermont for mall kidnapping
Dean Jones, Damien Harrington and Cory Macelman
3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid