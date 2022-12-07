Democrat Maea Brandt wins east district seat in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a special election Tuesday, using ranked choice voting, Burlington has selected a new city council member.
Democrat Maea Brandt wins the open seat and will represent the Queen City’s east district, which covers wards one and eight.
Brandt won 58% of the vote after the city decided to use ranked choice voting, for the first time in over a decade.
