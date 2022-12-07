Democrat Maea Brandt wins east district seat in Burlington

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a special election Tuesday, using ranked choice voting, Burlington has selected a new city council member.

Democrat Maea Brandt wins the open seat and will represent the Queen City’s east district, which covers wards one and eight.

Brandt won 58% of the vote after the city decided to use ranked choice voting, for the first time in over a decade.

Related Stories:

Is ranked choice voting a winner? Burlington residents weigh in

Burlington residents to use ranked-choice voting in special election

Burlington City Council to consider ranked choice voting, all-resident voting

Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting

VPIRG mock election aims to demonstrate ranked-choice voting

Burlington City Council fails to override ranked-choice veto

Burlington City Council to attempt override of ranked-choice veto

Burlington Charter Committee pushes for ranked voting

What is the Burlington City Council’s ranked-choice voting resolution?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont.
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Shawn Rich
Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide
NU Chocolat in Burlington says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost...
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
The Westminster Center School
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Gram Central Dispensary in Montpelier
Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics
Montpelier clinic hosts expungement opportunity for marijuana offenses
Gram Central hosts expungement clinic for marijuana offenses
GMP worker dies in a work accident
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power