Ex-Vt. sheriff’s deputy sentenced for road rage shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Wednesday to serve 18 months in prison connected to an armed road rage incident in Williamstown.

An Orange County jury in April convicted William Pine, 51, of aggravated assault and lying to police following the October 2019 incident. Authorities say Pine was off duty when he confronted Nathan Lyonnaise and Kevin Goodale, who were driving on Stone Road. They say Pine tailgated them and blocked their car with his truck. As the two attempted to get away, Pine fired two shots at the car, narrowly missing them.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office says Pine was sentenced to 18 months to 10 years to serve, with credit for approximately 4 months of in-patient treatment.

Pine, along with Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak have also been named in a civil lawsuit brought by the two victims. According to the complaint filed in federal court, the sheriff was aware that Pine was “dangerously violent and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.” It also alleges that Pine was involved in a separate road rage incident while working for the Berlin Police Department in 2016 or 2017 which is on his file.

Officials have said Pine received treatment at a mental health facility in Massachusetts.

