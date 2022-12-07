FISU World University Games torch relay starts Wednesday

File Photo: Torch
File Photo: Torch(WWNY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALFRED, N.Y. (WCAX) - A torch relay celebration kicks off on the Alfred University campus in New York Wednesday.

This is for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.

Organizers say the tour will make 15 stops throughout New York State and Indigenous communities of the St. Regis Mohawk and the Mohawk Community of Kahnawá:k before a carbon-free cauldron lighting in Lake Placid.

The lighting will happen in January to open the winter games.

Those games will bring 1, 500 collegiate athletes from from 600 universities in 50 countries to compete against each other in events like Alpine skiing, figure skating and snow boarding.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont.
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Shawn Rich
Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide
NU Chocolat in Burlington says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost...
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
The Westminster Center School
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

Latest News

The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year, but in a...
Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services
The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year, but in a...
Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services
Online meeting to explain Christmas Bird Count to bird watchers
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Vermont State Police investigate gunfire in Orleans