FISU World University Games torch relay starts Wednesday

ALFRED, N.Y. (WCAX) - A torch relay celebration kicks off on the Alfred University campus in New York Wednesday.

This is for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.

Organizers say the tour will make 15 stops throughout New York State and Indigenous communities of the St. Regis Mohawk and the Mohawk Community of Kahnawá:k before a carbon-free cauldron lighting in Lake Placid.

The lighting will happen in January to open the winter games.

Those games will bring 1, 500 collegiate athletes from from 600 universities in 50 countries to compete against each other in events like Alpine skiing, figure skating and snow boarding.

