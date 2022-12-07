Hoopcats roll past Big Green

68-52 win is UVM’s third straight overall, 14th straight in series
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team jumped out to a lead in the middle of the first half and never looked back, cruising to a 68-52 win Tuesday night at Dartmouth’s Leede Arena. With the win, the Cats have won three straight and improved to 5-7 overall, while the Big Green dropped to 4-6.

