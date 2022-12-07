ISO New England power grid ready for mild winter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New England’s power grid -- including Vermont -- should have enough power to make it through a mild winter.

That’s the takeaway from ISO New England, which released its winter outlook this week. They say under mild to moderate winter conditions, the region should have enough electricity. However, extreme cold could pose challenges, though they have plans in place to deal with that. Those plans include a three-week energy supply forecast to give them time to make adjustments, asking people to use less energy, or importing power from neighboring regions or reserves.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is projecting above-average temperatures in New England this winter.

The grid operator does anticipate demand for electricity to be up about two percent from last year.

