ISO New England power grid ready for mild winter

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New England’s power grid -- including Vermont -- should have enough power to make it through a mild winter.

That’s the takeaway from ISO New England, which released its winter outlook this week. They say under mild to moderate winter conditions, the region should have enough electricity. However, extreme cold could pose challenges, though they have plans in place to deal with that. Those plans include a three-week energy supply forecast to give them time to make adjustments, asking people to use less energy, or importing power from neighboring regions or reserves.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is projecting above-average temperatures in New England this winter.

The grid operator does anticipate demand for electricity to be up about two percent from last year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont.
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Shawn Rich
Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide
NU Chocolat in Burlington says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost...
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
The Westminster Center School
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

Latest News

The Vermont Land Trust says the deal protects land in Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties...
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
File photo
UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model
x
Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors
Everett Simpson
March trial set in Vermont for mall kidnapping