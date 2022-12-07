March trial set in Vermont for mall kidnapping

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man charged with kidnapping a woman and her child from a mall in New Hampshire and then bringing them to Vermont in 2019 is expected to go on trial in March.

Everett Simpson has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Police say Simpson left a Bradford drug abuse treatment center in 2019 and then traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire, where he kidnapped the woman and child and brought them to Vermont.

He is also facing separate state charges. Prosecutors said Simpson is expected to face the state charges after the federal case has been resolved.

The trial was delayed in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, a federal judge proposed a March 6, 2023, trial date and both sides agreed. The Caledonian Record first reported on the date.

Related Stories:

Trial rescheduled for Vt. man in NH mall kidnapping

Vermont settles lawsuit connected to high-profile kidnapping

Vt. man accused of kidnap, rape to stand trial in March

Alleged victim of kidnapping and rape sues state, rehab center

Criminal, civil cases filed against sex assault suspect

Suspect accused of kidnapping woman, son arraigned

Suspect in kidnapping and sex assault indicted by grand jury

Judge orders kidnap, sexual assault suspect to remain in custody

Vt. man charged in kidnap, assault due in federal court

Police admit more should have been done to track Everett Simpson

Could drug treatment in prison have prevented a crime spree?

Multistate manhunt leads to arrest of Vermont man

Vermont man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault arrested in Pennsylvania

St. Albans man charged with stealing car, attacking trooper

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)