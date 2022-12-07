Naloxone manufacturer to potentially get over-the-counter status in US

FDA pushes over the counter naloxone
FDA pushes over the counter naloxone
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan says she’s been working with naloxone manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to make overdose reversal medication available over the counter more easily.

Hassan says the FDA is fast-tracking an application from the company to get over-the-counter status nationwide.

That could get approval by spring 2023.

“As the opioid epidemic continues to ravage communities in New Hampshire and throughout the country, we need to be doing all that we can help save lives,” said Senator Hassan. “When an overdose occurs, naloxone can be the difference between life and death, and it is essential to keep expanding access to this critical medication. This announcement is an important step forward, and it is part of the comprehensive approach that we must take to tackle this crisis – including prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts.”

Emergent BioSolutions is one of seven naloxone manufacturers Hassan has been urging to apply.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont.
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Shawn Rich
Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide
NU Chocolat in Burlington says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost...
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
The Westminster Center School
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

Latest News

Democrat Maea Brandt wins east district seat in Burlington
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Gram Central Dispensary in Montpelier
Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics
Montpelier clinic hosts expungement opportunity for marijuana offenses
Gram Central hosts expungement clinic for marijuana offenses