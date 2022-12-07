Naloxone manufacturer to potentially get over-the-counter status in US

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan says she’s been working with naloxone manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc. to make overdose reversal medication available over the counter more easily.

Hassan says the FDA is fast-tracking an application from the company to get over-the-counter status nationwide.

That could get approval by spring 2023.

“As the opioid epidemic continues to ravage communities in New Hampshire and throughout the country, we need to be doing all that we can help save lives,” said Senator Hassan. “When an overdose occurs, naloxone can be the difference between life and death, and it is essential to keep expanding access to this critical medication. This announcement is an important step forward, and it is part of the comprehensive approach that we must take to tackle this crisis – including prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts.”

Emergent BioSolutions is one of seven naloxone manufacturers Hassan has been urging to apply.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.