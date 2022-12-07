Online meeting to explain Christmas Bird Count to bird watchers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An online meeting is being held Wednesday to get bird watchers involved in the Christmas Bird Count.

According to the Vermont Land Trust, it’s been more than 100 years since the Audubon Society launched the first Christmas Bird Count. They say it’s now the nation’s longest-running community science bird project.

Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., researchers will explain how it works, why it’s important and how people can contribute important data.

Experts say there are several birds that stick around the state in the winter and can be spotted at bird feeders.

