Online meeting to explain Christmas Bird Count to bird watchers

(KGWN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An online meeting is being held Wednesday to get bird watchers involved in the Christmas Bird Count.

According to the Vermont Land Trust, it’s been more than 100 years since the Audubon Society launched the first Christmas Bird Count. They say it’s now the nation’s longest-running community science bird project.

Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., researchers will explain how it works, why it’s important and how people can contribute important data.

Experts say there are several birds that stick around the state in the winter and can be spotted at bird feeders.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont.
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Shawn Rich
Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide
NU Chocolat in Burlington says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost...
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
The Westminster Center School
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

Latest News

The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year, but in a...
Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services
The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year, but in a...
Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services
File Photo: Torch
FISU World University Games torch relay starts Wednesday
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Vermont State Police investigate gunfire in Orleans