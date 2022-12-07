Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is revising its visitation policy...
The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is revising its visitation policy following new guidance from the New York State Department of Health. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is revising its visitation policy following new guidance from the New York State Department of Health.

The new policy requires all adults entering any CVPH facility to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit.

With rates of respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV on the rise, the health department says the renewed masking requirement will help protect patients and staff from getting sick.

The hospital says COVID-19 vaccinations are not required to enter their facilities.

The new rules go into effect at the hospital on Monday, Dec. 12.

Click here for more on CVPH’s visitation policy.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont.
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Shawn Rich
Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide
NU Chocolat in Burlington says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost...
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
The Westminster Center School
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

Latest News

Dean Jones, Damien Harrington and Cory Macelman
3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid
Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont.
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
Police ID victim in fatal Brattleboro crash
An online meeting is being held Wednesday to get bird watchers involved in the Christmas Bird...
Online meeting to explain Christmas Bird Count to bird watchers