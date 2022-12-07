Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is revising its visitation policy following new guidance from the New York State Department of Health.

The new policy requires all adults entering any CVPH facility to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit.

With rates of respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV on the rise, the health department says the renewed masking requirement will help protect patients and staff from getting sick.

The hospital says COVID-19 vaccinations are not required to enter their facilities.

The new rules go into effect at the hospital on Monday, Dec. 12.

