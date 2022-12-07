Police: As holiday packages start to arrive, so do ‘porch pirates’

- File photo
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Beware of “porch pirates”-- police in the Upper Valley are warning residents to be vigilant when it comes to getting packages shipped to their homes.

Lebanon Police Chief Phil Roberts says they see an uptick in package thefts during the holiday season.

The most recent incident there happened Tuesday when police say a package was taken off a front porch.

Police say it’s important for people to know when their packages are scheduled to arrive and to keep an eye out for them.

“Use the tracking services that these delivery companies use so you can track your package to make sure it is picked up in a timely fashion. That is really the important thing, not to leave your packages unattended for hours. That is when they seem to come up missing,” Roberts said.

The chief says doorbell cameras and other forms of home security also act as deterrents to would-be thieves but they are not always foolproof.

