State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects.

The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects.

Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost of insulation, pellet stoves, heat pumps and more.

It can then be paid back through a charge on your energy bill, instead of paying thousands of dollars upfront.

The program is aimed at knocking down our thermal emissions which make up about one-third of Vermont’s greenhouse gases.

“Understanding the needs of housing while also understanding the needs we have to address climate change and the imperative needs to address equity and the fact that too often low- and moderate-income Vermonters are left behind in programs,” said Maura Collins of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.

Leaders hope to weatherize around 1,000 homes through this program. It’s estimated Vermont needs to weatherize more than 13,000 homes by 2030 to meet its climate goals.

