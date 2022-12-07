Truck crashes through Essex Junction store window

A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday.
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday.

Essex police say it happened at about 12:15 p.m. at the Burlington Telecom store at Post Office Square.

When officers arrived, they say two men were still stuck inside the truck.

They were able to get out safely and were not injured.

Police assessed the driver and said he was not impaired. The men were then released from the scene.

