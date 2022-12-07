Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year but in a tight space. Now, thanks to grant money, the recovery group is moving into a new building.

“Recovery centers in Vermont started during a period of real social stigma about addiction, not widely, widely regarded as a disease or an illness,” said Bob Purvis, the director of Turning Point. “All kinds of stereotypes of people who have substance use disorders. And so a place like this was considered good enough. And now that’s not true.”

According to the Vermont Department of Health, 151 Vermonters have overdosed on opioids in 2022. And experts say Vermonters have higher drinking rates than the country overall.

The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont had about 7,000 visitors in 2021 and worked on recovery coaching with 600. Purvis and his team work in a building downtown Barre that used to be a pet store. He says there’s not a lot of room for privacy and the building isn’t in great shape. It’s home to 10 employees, eight of whom are recovery coaches.

“Recovery coaching is a one-on-one process that’s best done in private and can’t do much of that here,” said Purvis.

He says they started thinking about a new building four years ago, but the need to provide more support has been emphasized by the pandemic. Now, he’s getting a $1 million grant from USDA and other grants to make it happen right down the road from the original spot.

There will be space for wellness activities and a multipurpose room with the idea of working with the Central Vermont Medical Center to help prenatal women or new moms with recovery. There’s also a shower and a quiet space. The goal is to make it a hub for Central Vermont with activities for anyone, not just those in recovery.

“I want them to come into a place that tells them they’re respected and they’re wanted, you know, and that’s what the new place will do for us,” said Purvis.

This new building is another example of pandemic money being used to improve the health care system, as the USDA grant money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“We need health care and health services to be accessible to everybody,” said Sara Waring, Vermont’s director of the USDA’s Rural Development Sector. “So building out infrastructure but also thinking about our digital connectedness, thinking about telemedicine, etc.”

Waring notes rural communities struggle with isolation, especially in a pandemic world where challenges surrounding mental health are more prevalent.

“That is precisely why a peer-recovery center like this is so critical, because you have connections to your coaches, you have connections to the rest of the community, and you realize that you’re not alone,” said Waring.

Waring says Purvis is an incredible leader.

“We are so proud to be able to stand next to him like this. That’s really going to help for the long term. So, I think you know the answer to the question is what we look for all the time are those local champions who we can support in really getting their vision off the ground,” said Waring.

Construction on the new building is expected to start in the spring/summer of 2023. It will cost around $2.5 million to $3 million. Turning Point will be fundraising to secure gaps in funding.

