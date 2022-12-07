Vermont COVID numbers remain ‘low’ headed into peak of holidays

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the holiday season in full swing and reports of a surge of flu and RSV in many parts of the country, many in the region are bracing for their third Christmas with COVID.

The overall message from Vermont health officials is that the state is in a far better spot this year than the last two years, with the world starting to look more like it did before the pandemic.

John Davy, a health department epidemiologist says it’s no surprise cases have slightly ticked up after Thanksgiving. Daily hospitalizations per 100 thousand people are currently less than six. Last year at this time it was double that number. “We also know that fewer folks are showing up to emergency departments with COVID-like illnesses than they were a year ago. We are in a decent position right now. It’s too soon to completely let our guard down but we are in a pretty good position compared to last year. So, I think Vermonters should feel really good about what they’ve done to protect themselves and each other,” Davy said.

If you think you’ve been exposed and test negative, Davy says you should wear a mask when possible and keep a window open if you’re visiting friends and family.

There are also other illnesses like the flu out there making people sick. Hospitals continue to test patients regularly and health care providers and schools are required to submit positive COVID tests to the state, so they say they have an idea about current trends.

As always, the bottom line is if you’re sick, stay home. The health department says to take the same precautions with COVID as you would for these other illnesses -- wash your hands, keep up with all vaccinations, and wear a mask if appropriate.

