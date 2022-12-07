Vt. climatologist named to key national climate panel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont researcher will be represented for the first time on a key climate panel of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

State climatologist and University of Vermont professor Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux has been invited to join the NASEM’s Board of Atmospheric Science and Climate. The panel is responsible for making recommendations around approaches and responses to climate, weather, and climate change.

Dupigny-Giroux says the appointment means local climate-related research will now be part of the national conversation and vice versa. “Helping to elevate the questions, the science and the challenges, because they are very real challenges and they are at all levels, not just from a society perspective but also from an agency perspective. How can I help elevate that so that I can help somebody, or so I can help a particular group. So, for me, it is science in the service of society,” she said.

The appointment is for three years and the professor will be able to continue her role as both state climatologist and professor at UVM.

