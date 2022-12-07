BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a very dreary day on Wednesday, we’ll finally start to see some breaks in the clouds by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures, which were well into the 50s on Wednesday, will be cooling down to more seasonable levels for the end of the week as well. Temperatures will start Thursday in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Skies will gradually clear to become partly sunny by the end of the day, as temperatures fall slowly into the low to mid 30s.

It will be partly cloudy and chilly on Thursday night with lows dropping down into the low to mid 20s. We’ll finally start to see some sun on Friday, as temperatures remain seasonable. Highs will be holding in the low to mid 30s. The weekend is looking quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will remain in the low to mid 30s.

Our generally quiet weather pattern continues into the middle of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday. Our next weather system looks to arrive late in the week on Thursday and Friday. Skies will be cloudy with rain showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

