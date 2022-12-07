BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Like yesterday, we are expecting more on & off showers throughout the day today. It will still be mild for this time of the year with high temperatures in the upper 40s to the mid-50s (normal high for Burlington is now 38°).

The frontal system that is bringing the rain will finally move off to the east late in the day, taking the rain showers with it. A trailing trough of low pressure will swing in behind the departing front late tonight into early Thursday with just a few flurries in the northern mountains. Then the clouds will break up as high pressure builds in, and we will get some sunshine going in the afternoon. Temperatures will be coming down closer to those normal December levels.

Friday will feature lots of sunshine with seasonable temperatures. Over the weekend and into the start of next week, it will be staying mainly dry with some sunshine mixing in with clouds. Temperatures will be staying pretty steady, close to where they ought to be this time of year.

Keep on dodging those raindrops today! -Gary

