Hoax calls report active shooter threats at schools across NH, nation

Lebanon was one of the communities that got a fake report.
Lebanon was one of the communities that got a fake report.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Hoax calls reporting active shooter threats at schools across New Hampshire plagued police agencies on Thursday.

Lebanon was one of the communities that got a fake report.

Police say just before 10:30 a.m., a caller claimed there was an active shooter at the Lebanon Middle School.

Officers immediately responded to the school and found no threat or unusual activity there. They say they have since confirmed it was a hoax call.

However, police are still investigating and say there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day to ensure the safety of students.

Lebanon was not alone. The New Hampshire Department of Safety reports there were multiple fake calls reporting active shooters at schools throughout the state. And they say similar calls were reported across the country.

The Department of Safety says all of Thursday’s calls are believed to be fake but they say police always take them seriously until they can be investigated.

