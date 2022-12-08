Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An accused killer has been found not competent to stand trial.

Darren Pronto, 34, is accused of killing Emily Hamann in Bennington in January 2021. The court found Pronto suffers from a major mental illness and is not competent for trial.

The judge ordered Pronto hospitalized at a secure facility under the department of mental health for up to 90 days. After that, his case will be reevaluated.

