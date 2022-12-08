Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former University of Vermont athlete is suing the college for allegedly mishandling a rape allegation against a now-NBA player while they were both students at UVM.

The federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District court in Burlington Wednesday accuses professional basketball player Anthony Lamb of raping a then-UVM swimmer in 2019.

Lamb, 24, is now a forward for the Golden State Warriors.

In the complaint, Kendall Ware, who shared her story publicly in 2020, says school officials mishandled her sexual assault report against Lamb. She says athletic director Jeff Schulman and other employees “steered” her away from filing a formal complaint and was lead to believe Lamb would face consequences.

Two other plaintiffs join Ware on the lawsuit, who also claim they were sexually assaulted while students at UVM. Together they contend UVM has a pattern of poorly addressing sexual assault allegations and violating Title IX protections.

This is a civil complaint. Neither Lamb nor the college have been charged with a crime.

A UVM spokesperson writes to Channel 3 News in a statement: “We were sorry to learn of the individual situations that each of these plaintiffs recounted and we want all survivors to know that they are heard, supported, and respected. We stand behind our strong procedures and protocols, and the support provided by the dedicated individuals who perform this work with the highest degree of professionalism, integrity, and care. Even though an independent review last year found that UVM met or exceeded all benchmarks around sexual misconduct response, we have implemented numerous changes to our protocols. Meeting Title IX requirements is a given, but we strive to provide more for UVM students as part of our unwavering commitment to a safe and healthy campus.”

