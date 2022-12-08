Learning about loons on Zoom

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Stating tonight one New York Organization is hosting loon Zooms to learn about the bird and Adirondack Lakes.

The first of several loon presentations given by the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is tonight at 7 p.m.

The video information sessions will be offered the second Tuesday of the month from December to April.

Tonight’s is about a year in the life of a loon, including migration, courtship and raising a family. Other topics include conservation and decline.

To learn more about the event series or to register for tonight’s Zoom, visit their website.

