Mass. woman arrested for wrong-way driving in NH

A Mass. woman faces charges of driving the wrong way on I-93 early Thursday.
A Mass. woman faces charges of driving the wrong way on I-93 early Thursday.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts woman faces charges of driving the wrong way on I-93 early Thursday.

It happened in the town of Londonderry near the New Hampshire state border. New Hampshire State Police say they received numerous reports of a silver sedan headed north in the southbound lane around 12:15 a.m. Troopers deployed road spikes and formed a rolling roadblock to shield oncoming traffic. Police say the spikes stopped the car near mile marker 16.8.

Virginia Scarponi, 26, of Methuen, faces charges of reckless conduct, DWI, and reckless driving.

