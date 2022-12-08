North Country veterans honor and remember U.S. service members

By Rachel Mann
Dec. 7, 2022
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - December 7th, a day that will live in infamy. Wednesday marked 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, which killed 2,403 service members and civilians.

To remember them, and all veterans serving since then, the North Country Veterans Association lit up Trinity Park in Plattsburgh. This is the 41st year community members have gathered to reflect on the sacrifices made for our country.

“We should never forget what happened that time and we should remember all the veterans that fought in that war, died in that war, and all future veterans,” said Ken Hynes, secretary of the North Country Veterans Association.

Each light represents a symbol. Red symbolizes the fallen. White, our vigilance to recover prisoners of war and those missing in action. The blue is a reminder of the veterans still here to tell their stories.

