Renovations completed at Olympic Center ahead of University Games

File Photo
File Photo(Stacker | Stacker)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PLACID, Vt. (WCAX) - New York’s governor said a $104M renovation of the Olympic Center is complete.

Governor Kathy Hochul says the renovations include upgrades to the Olympic Center’s year-round facilities, an all-new retail shop, indoor and outdoor dining area, and a fully updated Lake Placid Olympic Museum.

These upgrades mark the completion of final preparations for the Games, the University games start in January 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Jones, Damien Harrington and Cory Macelman
3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid
Police are investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power lineworker in Vermont.
Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power
William Pine/File
Ex-Vt. sheriff’s deputy sentenced for road rage shooting
Police ID victim in fatal Brattleboro crash
A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday.
Truck crashes through Essex Junction store window

Latest News

File Photo
Work on Mill Brook expected to end today on Rt. 117
Baby loon chicks are born Tuesday
Learning about loons on Zoom
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
North Country veterans light Trinity Park in Plattsburgh
North Country veterans honor and remember U.S. service members