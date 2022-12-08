Renovations completed at Olympic Center ahead of University Games

LAKE PLACID, Vt. (WCAX) - New York’s governor said a $104M renovation of the Olympic Center is complete.

Governor Kathy Hochul says the renovations include upgrades to the Olympic Center’s year-round facilities, an all-new retail shop, indoor and outdoor dining area, and a fully updated Lake Placid Olympic Museum.

These upgrades mark the completion of final preparations for the Games, the University games start in January 2022.

