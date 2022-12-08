Report shows New York poverty rates higher than pre-pandemic

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The state of New York has released its report on poverty trends in the Empire State over the past decade.

The state poverty rate has been declining since the pandemic yet it’s still higher than it was in 2019. The overall state poverty rate is at 13.9% while Clinton County and other North Country communities are lower at 11.1%.

Poverty is defined as not having the financial resources such as food, clothing, or shelter to access a minimum standard of living. New York has higher rates than the national average and it tends to be higher in urban areas.

Darren Perron spoke with New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, whose department released the report.

