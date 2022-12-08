Survey asks South Burlington students about emotional health

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social and emotional wellbeing is a priority for Vermont’s teachers, as students recover from the pandemic. And students in South Burlington are answering questions about it in a survey.

The connection survey was introduced by new Tuttle Middle School Principal Scott Sivo. He brought it with him from his former district of Champlain Valley.

“These students who are in sixth, seventh and eighth grade now at the start of the pandemic were much younger elementary students. And so the developmental challenges that they’re facing now, you know, looking at data from when they were in second and third grade probably isn’t going to be hugely helpful to us,” said Sivo. “So, I think we’re just looking at it from a really, you know, human lens.”

The 20-question survey was taken by every middle schooler in the building. It asked them about friendships, trusted adults in the building, and feeling welcomed in the community, to name a few.

Here what Sivo says they found:

85 percent of the students reported having a connection with a trusted adult they feel they could go to in need.

90 plus percent of students say they feel respected and that their differences are respected by their teacher.

95 plus students said they feel they have friendships in school.

But despite the positives, Sivo says they’re working to make sure everyone feels connected at school.

“Now our goal is to look at those individuals and to make sure that a trusted adult is reaching out to them and is discussing the results and saying, “How can we help you and that’s what we’ve been doing for the last two weeks?” said Sivo. “Just to give students a sense that we know they’ve been through a lot and that we’re listening, that they have adults here who care about how they’re feeling and what they’re thinking and want to try to improve the school.”

In addition to reaching out to specific students, the school has also been holding assemblies on topics like harassment and bullying in schools as well as vaping and the health, legal, and athletic impacts it has.

Sivo says going forward they intend to administer this survey twice a year, once in November and once in March.

