Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have obtained new photos of who they say is connected to a late-night shooting in the Northeast Kingdom.

Police say the suspect is accused of firing several rounds in a parking lot on Church Street in the village of Orleans.

Police say nobody was hurt, but it appears bullets were aimed in the direction of a car driving off.

Police ask you to give the Derby Barracks a call if you have any information at (802) 334-8881.

