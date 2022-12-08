Vt. company’s new green garbage truck aims to keep carbon out of atmosphere

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Casella on Thursday announced a big step in the future of their truck fleet-- an electric garbage truck.

“I’m excited about this, this is the future, but it’s happening much faster than I thought,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

All the detail of a Mack truck, but the launch of a new generation of Mack trucks.

“Trucks like this and fleets of trucks become electrified, is going to be a game changer,” Scott said.

The governor joined Casella and Mack executives in Killington on Thursday to showcase Casella’s new pilot project. They have purchased an electric garbage truck to put electric truck tech to the test.

“We will be testing running it up the mountain, we will be testing it at 20 below zero. We will be testing it all over Rutland County,” said John Casella of Casella.

John Casella says the testing on this truck will be happening over the course of months, making sure it is stressed under all conditions.

“We will give them a lot of feedback on the performance which will only help them, as well,” he said.

This pilot launches as rule changes take effect for truck manufacturers. Vermont recently passed Advanced Clean Trucks, a rule change requiring manufacturers to scale up their production of electric trucks year over year to be sold here in the state. Garbage trucks are considered class 8. By 2030, half of class 8 vehicles delivered to Vermont must be electric.

“I think we all have that obligation to do all we can to minimize the utilization of the world’s resources,” Casella said.

“We’re confident in the technology and are here to support whatever Casella is here to achieve,” said Tyler Ohlmansiek of Mack Trucks.

He says this truck has noticeably more power than its diesel counterpart and he looks forward to watching it prove itself.

“The power is there, the torque is there. At different geographic locations it is able to handle the load needed for the waste,” Ohlmansiek said.

According to Casella, the truck will save about 7,500 gallons of diesel a year, and this electric truck will pull renewable electricity from Green Mountain Power’s grid.

Overall, this single truck will cut 78 metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere a year or 16 passenger cars.

Governor Scott says while this is a big step forward, he knows there are more advancements that need to be made.

“We have to catch up and make sure we have the charging stations for the capacity, and the grid to handle that so it’s not an overnight flip of the switch,” he said.

The company hopes to have a second one of these trucks in its fleet by year’s end.

