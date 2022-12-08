Work on Mill Brook expected to end today on Rt. 117

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) -VTrans is expecting to finish up construction on a long-standing worrisome area in Jericho.

People have been concerned that the Mill Brook at the intersection of Barber Farm Road and Route 117 was going to overflow and take out the road.

The problem encroached on public property on the 28th.

“The river was going to wash out route 117 no question about it. And that’s why the plan had to happen so quickly. It came on our property we had about 10 feet on the roadway on Monday. And when we enacted our repair Tuesday morning, we were down to like three feet,” said Ernie Patnoe with the Vt. Agency of Transportation.

Crews were able to bid on the project that day and were constructing on the 6th. Ernie Patnoe with VTrans says they should be done by tonight.

“You lay four foot rocks at the bottom at the bottom of the slope and then you do another layer for flat rock and then you do three foot rocks on top, two foot of rocks on top of that, one foot rock on top of that and then small rock at the top. Its a very common repair,” said Patnoe.

Ernie says a few similar construction projects happen a year. The cost $66,000, which was already in their budget.

