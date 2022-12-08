BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After another cloudy day on Thursday, we’ll finally get back some sunshine for the end of the week. Clouds will continue to clear out on Thursday night, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for Friday. It will be a chilly start to the day with morning low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. High by the afternoon will reach the upper 20s and low 30s.

We’ll start the weekend with some sunshine as well. Skies will become partly sunny heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s. It will be a dry weekend with a few more clouds set for Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures holding in the mid 30s.

Skies will be partly sunny through the middle of week. It’s shaping up to be a nice stretch of weather from Monday into Wednesday. Our next weather system will move in on Thursday and Friday with rain showers and mountain snow showers. Highs should make it into the upper 30s and low 40s.

