BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursdsay, everyone! The frontal system that has been bringing us the wet, although mild, weather for the last couple of days is finally out of here. We will be drying things out, but also cooling down.

A few lingering sprinkles or flurries in the morning will give way to a few sunny breaks this afternoon. Temperatures will be holding steady in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ll clear out tonight, but temperatures will be dropping under that full-moonlit sky. Friday morning will start out with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.

It will be bright & sunny on Friday with temperatures running just a bit below normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 37°).

The weekend will start out with lots of sunshine again on Saturday . . . just a bit of cloudiness mixing in for our eastern-most areas as a system over the ocean backs up a bit in our direction. But it won’t get too far before it starts drifting back out to sea.

A frontal system coming in from the west will make a run at us on Sunday, bringing in more clouds. There is a small chance for a few flurries Sunday night, mainly in our southern areas. But mostly, strong high pressure to our north will squash that system down to our south, and we will be back to sunshine again for Monday.

No big swings in the temperatures over the next week or so! Take MAX Advantage of those sunny times over the next few days. -Gary

