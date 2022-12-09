Advisory committee shoots down governor’s health care privatization plan

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key advisory committee has said ‘No’ to privatizing Vermont state employee retiree’s supplemental health care.

Some 6,000 state employee retirees have Medicare and supplemental health insurance plans through the Vermont State Employees Union. The Scott administration is looking to save some $9 million by switching to what’s called a Medicare Advantage plan which is similar to Medicare but administered through a private insurance company.

The Retired Employees Committee on Insurance, which advises the state on issues dealing with health insurance, recently voted against the plan.

“Our retirees don’t want anything to do with that. They trust the bargaining teams made up of Vermonters. They don’t want to put their fate in the hands of the insurance industry,” said VSEU’s Steve Howard.

The Scott administration has said the plans are a way to save taxpayer dollars and offer new benefits to retirees. The vote from the committee is only advisory.

