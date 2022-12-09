Analysis: End of China’s ‘zero COVID’ policy sows chaos

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rash of COVID cases is hitting areas across China following the government’s about-face this week on COVID policy.

This week’s changes follow protests that erupted November 25 in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities against the human cost of “zero COVID.”

Darren Perron spoke with Yangmo Ku, a political science professor at Norwich University and an expert on China-U.S. relations, about the chaos created by the sudden changes.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.