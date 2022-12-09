Apple drops plan to scan iCloud photos for child abuse

Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.
Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.(CNN, Apple)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is no longer launching a controversial tool that would have checked iOS devices and the iCloud for child sexual abuse material.

The tech giant first announced the feature in 2021 in the hopes of combatting child exploitation and promoting safety, but the proposal received a wave of criticism for potential privacy implications.

In a statement to Wired, Apple said “children can be protected without companies combing through personal data.”

Instead, Apple is now planning to refocus its efforts on its communication safety feature.

That tool allows opt-in parental control to warn minors and their parents if an incoming image message is sexually explicit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in NEK shooting caught on surveillance camera
Police ask public for help identifying suspect in shooting incident
Former UVM basketball player Anthony Lamb, 24, is a forward for the Golden State Warriors.
Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations
A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday.
Truck crashes through Essex Junction store window
Darren Pronto
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Avian influenza hits Lamoille county backyard flock
The Church Street Marketplace in downtown Burlington.
Report: Vermont Non-Profits experiencing staffing shortages
Still no arrest in the deadly stabbing of a man inside a Burlington restaurant after the bars...
Suspect arrested in deadly downtown stabbing
Lake Placid Olympic Center reopens
Lake Placid Olympic museum reopens