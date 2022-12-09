Avian influenza hits Lamoille county backyard flock

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAMOILLE COUNTY, Vt. (WCAX) - A small outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Lamoille County Thursday.

State officials say a test confirmed a backyard flock of more than 50 birds was infected with avian influenza. Many died -- over the weekend of December 3rd and 4th.

Federal and state officials euthanized the remaining flock Thursday to prevent the spread of disease. The risk to human health is low but officials are monitoring people who are exposed. The virus is deadly for many bird species... So domestic and commercial owners -- are strongly encouraged to implement safety measures.

