Bob Ritter steps away from sidelines after 22 years leading Middlebury Football

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Next fall, the Middlebury College football team will take the field with a new head coach for the first time since 2001.

Before this past season began, head man Bob Ritter said that it would be his last. Just this past week, he officially handed the keys over to the new head coach, Doug Mandigo, who has been Middlebury’s defensive coordinator since 2011.

In his time at the helm, Ritter’s teams captured three NESCAC championships - most recently in 2019 - and he won nearly 65 percent of his 173 games. Before he took over as head coach, he was an assistant coach for the Middlebury women’s ice hockey team, and since 1996, he’s been an assistant for the men’s lacrosse team. All of that prepared him well for what’s next - he’s just getting started as the school’s assistant athletic director. So while he won’t be far from the football program, he hopes he left a lasting impact on it.

“When I was named head coach, I played for Mickey Heinecken, who had a great legacy here and established a lot of things I continued. I looked at being a caretaker of the program,” Ritter said. “My hope, as I say to my players all the time, is to have whatever situation you’re involved in a little better for you being there. I’m hoping we’ve done that with our program, and I think we have. Knowing how our student-athletes are now, how hard they work in the classroom and on the field, I’m hoping I left it a little better than when I came.”

