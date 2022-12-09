Burlington man charged with murder in downtown stabbing

Von C. Simmonds
Von C. Simmonds(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend.

Police say Von C. Simmonds, 40, of Burlington allegedly killed 23-year-old Abubakar Shariff after two groups got into a fight just after 3 a.m. Sunday at Piesano’s restaurant on Main Street. Police say Shariff was stabbed and died at the hospital.

Police arrested Simmonds Thursday and say he will continue to be held without bail.

Police expect to provide further details on the arrest Friday afternoon. Reporter Cam Smith will have more on this story on the Channel 3 News starting at 4.

