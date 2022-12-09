Champlain, N.Y. gets state water funding

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) -A North Country village is getting money to improve waste water treatment.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced nearly $55.5M to invest in water infrastructure projects in eight counties.

That includes about $2.5M in short-term interest-free financing and $830,000 in grant money for the Village of Champlain in Clinton County.

The money will be spent on disinfection upgrades and capital improvements to the village’s wastewater treatment facility.

Funding will be given to seven other communities in greater New York for water infrastructure development.

