DCF report seeks to address crisis over juvenile offender housing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope will address an ongoing crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders.

Ever since the closure of the Woodside Juvenile Detention Facility in Essex two years ago, policymakers have puzzled over how to treat the state’s youngest offenders. Now, a new report outlines a path forward.

“We’ve reached a point of crisis and we’re now scrambling to come up with what we can to fill in those holes and those gaps,” said Marshall Pahl with the Vermont Defender General’s Office.

The state currently has a total capacity of 96 beds for juveniles with serious mental health problems or charged with a crime. That’s less than half of the pre-pandemic capacity. As of Friday, about 88 of those beds were full, leaving fewer than 10% vacant

Department for Children and Families Deputy Commissioner Aryka Radke says it all gets back to staffing shortages. “It’s difficult in this post-pandemic world to find trained, skilled professionals that do this type of social service that work with youth,” she said.

For the state’s youngest offenders, who are often a danger to themselves and others, there’s nowhere else to go. “You wind up with kids who are spending months and months in programs that they’re only supposed to spend days or a week in and those programs are not able to take care of kids for months at a time,” Pahl said.

This fall that lack of capacity put the system in a crisis when multiple children were housed at state prisons separated from adults.

Now, in a new report to lawmakers, DCF is proposing two new facilities. It includes the renovation of a state-owned property to house those with the most intense needs, and a separate low-barrier psychiatric residential treatment facility on the lowest end of the care spectrum. Details on the proposals are light and include no specifics on the location, cost, or staffing. The facilities would only serve a handful of kids, but Radke says they would relieve critical pressure points to a system in crisis. “You have that fluidity to move children from step to step as appropriate, and when you don’t have beds, you aren’t able to move children as readily as you’d like,” she said.

Lawmakers have yet to weigh in on the proposals and are expected to discuss the report next week.

