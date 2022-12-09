FCC wants to know your internet speed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You’re being asked to confirm whether what’s on federal file about your internet speed is correct.

Vermonters are being asked to check their addresses on the FCC National Broadband Map and if what’s listed isn’t correct, you’re then asked to file a challenge.

Vermont’s congressional delegation said correcting addresses could mean millions of additional federal dollars to build out better broadband across the state.

States have until mid-January to challenge locations incorrectly classified on the new FCC Map.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.