Health experts encourage mask-wearing as respiratory illnesses rise this winter

Some pediatricians say the so-called “tripledemic” is hitting kids especially hard. (CNN, WISN, JOHNS HOPKINS, HHS, PFIZER)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Masks might be back this winter.

Some of the nation’s leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on, but this time, it’s not just because of COVID-19.

Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all impacting the nation this holiday season. So, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves.

They are encouraging people to get vaccinated, wash their hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.

Medical experts from Vanderbilt University Medical Center say older people, people who have any underlying illness, and anyone who is immunocompromised should consider wearing a mask to protect themselves.

Some communities across the country are even considering bringing back certain masking recommendations as the wave of respiratory illnesses worsens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Von C. Simmonds
Suspect arrested in deadly downtown stabbing
Suspect in NEK shooting caught on surveillance camera
Police ask public for help identifying suspect in shooting incident
Former UVM basketball player Anthony Lamb, 24, is a forward for the Golden State Warriors.
Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations
Darren Pronto
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial
File photo
Humane society faces post-pandemic dog glut

Latest News

File photo
‘Wild Lights’ display returns to Adirondack center
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
A resident carries away medicine bought at a pharmacy in Beijing, Friday.
China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease
Eric Mohan
Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for robbing NH, MA banks
Von C. Simmonds
Burlington man charged with murder in downtown stabbing