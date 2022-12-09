Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Game kicks-off torch relay celebration

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The 2023 Lake Placid FISU World University Games torch relay kicks off in Plattsburgh Thursday.

The celebration arrived at the Nova Bus plant as part of a 16-stop tour for the FISU Games’ first carbon-free cauldron lighting.

The lighting of the torch didn’t have an actual flame, but instead LED lights to highlight the carbon-free event. Torch runners included student from SUNY Plattsburgh and employees from Nova Bus.

Guest speakers included Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, Chamber CEO Garry Douglas, a representative from Nova Bus and the World Games.

Nova showed off one of their busses, which will be used to shuttle athletes around Lake Placid.

The lighting will open the 31st FISU World University Games Winter Edition on January 12, 2023.

The games are expected to bring 1,500 athletes from 600 schools in 50 countries. A total of 86 events in 12 winter sports.

For more information or how to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.