Lake Placid Olympic museum reopens

LAKE PLACID, NY. (WCAX) - The new Lake Placid Olympic Museum officially reopens Thursday.

Olympic athletes, state officials, members of the Olympic Regional Development Authority and Lake Placid Olympic Museum staff gathered Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Olympic center.

The new center showcases the past 100 year of winter sports history and Lake Placid’s Olympic legacy. The festivities also included a countdown to the lighting of the 1980 Olympic rings on the outside of the building. The rings overlook Main Street and the James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval.

