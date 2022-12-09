Local Christmas tree growers in the midst of another busy season

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold weather means it feels a little bit more like the holidays, and that means it might be time to start thinking about getting your Christmas tree. Local growers say the demand for real trees is high again this year and customers we spoke to say you just can’t beat the real thing.

For Ethan Bundy of Barre, a fake Christmas tree just won’t cut it. “I grew up always having a real tree,” he said. “Waking up on Christmas morning just having that nice pine fresh smell, there is something about it.”

Even Governor Phil Scott carved out time to claim four trees from White’s Tree Farm in Essex Friday for his home and office. “It’s gotta be just perfect, that’s the bottom line,” Scott said.

Vermont has 70 farms to choose from covering about 3,600 acres, adding up to about $2.5 million to the local Christmas tree sector. --

White’s had a successful growing season and were able to purchase trees wholesale to ensure they have enough to meet demand. “I’d rather people have a real tree in their house than an artificial or no tree,” said the farm’s Bob White.

The tree supply is down nationally and the demand for real Christmas trees is up following the pandemic. Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts says Vermont is can help fill in gaps. “The last three or four years, it seems to be that people are going back to the traditional get your Christmas tree,” he said. While it takes about eight years for trees to mature, Tebbetts says he hopes growers can capitalize on the demand. “We have a tremendous population to the south of us so we can fill that need.”

In the same way that Moffatts Tree Farm has helped fill gaps in Chittenden County for decades. “Christmas tree sales, like anything else, has good days and bad days,” said the farm’s Andy Moffatt, who is typically at his South Burlington stand this time of year, pitching trees to customers looking for a holiday centerpiece. “You can’t get the good smell from the artificial tree.”

Whether you choose to cut your own or pick one pre-cut, Moffat says picking a Vermont tree has its perks. “We like to take a little time to visit with the customers, let them know we appreciate them, which to me is really important,” he said.

Moffatt does say he has noticed that because it was a drier-than-normal year, the trees are dry, so they recommend making sure they get lots of water because a saturated tree is a happy tree.

