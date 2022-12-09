Housing for families experiencing homelessness coming to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction is starting so several families in emergency shelter can have a new place to live.

Members of the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS), Evernorth, and funders will join Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger at the site today.

We’re told a new multifamily apartment building, named Main Street Family Housing, is being constructed on existing COTS property.

Organizers say the new apartments will provide families with permanent, service-enriched housing.

The building costs more than $8M and comes from a mix of public and private sources, it is expected to house 16 families.

