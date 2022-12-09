New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year. A law passed by the Legislature in 2021 stemmed from the brutal murder in an attempt to provide direction for how the state deals with violent offenders who can’t go on trial.

“We hope that nobody else has to go through some of the stuff that we have,” said Kelly Carroll, the mother of Emily Hamann, a Pownal woman butaly murdered in January 2021 along the Riverwalk Path in Bennington.

Her alleged attacker, 34-year-old Darren Pronto, was back in court Wednesday and found to be not competent to stand trial. He was ordered to be in the custody of the Department of Mental Health for treatment.

Carroll says the decision gives her peace of mind. “I’m so grateful to Erica Marthage and Jared Bianchi from the state’s attorney’s office for their innovation in being able to keep him at least off the streets,” she said.

It’s the result of an agreement by both prosecutors and defense attorneys. The court order says Pronto will be hospitalized at the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital for 90 days. During that time, he can be moved to a step-down facility in Middlesex.

“The appropriate thing to do was to make sure that he was in a setting that could meet his mental health needs, but that while he was being treated, any risk to the public was being addressed,” Bennington County Deputy State’s Attorney Jared Bianchi said.

Although Pronto will spend time in DMH custody, the charges have not been dropped. Right now, the case is considered inactive. Pronto will return to the custody of the Department of Corrections -- once the department of mental health decides he no longer requires their care -- which he would then be presumed competent.

In cases where someone is deemed not competent, the law passed last year requires the DMH to notify the state’s attorney days before an offender is released from their custody. It also allows for each side to have a competency evaluation done.

Senator Dick Sears, D-Bennington County, wrote Senate Bill 3 and says this is the first time the law has been applied and hopes that it’s a building block for the future. “The main issue is the competency restoration. So, if somebody is deemed to be incompetent to stand trial and at some point, they are deemed to be competent, then they should be held accountable for whatever act they committed. But this particular case may give us a roadmap,” Sears said.

Carroll says she doesn’t want victims to be forgotten in this process. “It shouldn’t have taken as long as it did, and it just didn’t need to be as difficult and people just need to remember that there are victims out there,” she said

Pronto is expected back in court for a status conference in March.

