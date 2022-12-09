Newsmaker Interview: Senator Patrick Leahy

By Jamie Bittner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - He became the youngest senator ever elected to the Green Mountain State in 1974. Eight terms later, he’s the most senior member of the Senate.

Now, Senator Patrick Leahy is leaving Capitol Hill to spend more time in his beloved state. WCAX Washington Bureau reporter Jamie Bittner visited with Leahy at his Capitol Hill office to talk about the towering legacy he’ll leave behind.

