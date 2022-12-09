NH court system launches diversity and inclusion initiative

File photo
File photo(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s judicial branch has launched a “Diversity and Inclusion” initiative to identify and eliminate cultural biases within the court system.

It includes widespread community outreach and in-person meetings to engage court users in a dialogue about their experiences, organizers said Thursday.

“The New Hampshire Constitution explicitly states ‘Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this state on account of race, creed, color, sex or national origin’’' said Superior Court Judge David Ruoff, a co-chair of a Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee. “It is an honor for all of us to be part of this important effort to uncover and correct any barriers that interfere with the court system’s ability to meet this fundamental obligation.”

A strategic plan includes an analysis of staff and judicial officers’ understanding of unconscious bias and their sensitivity to factors such as race, gender, disabilities, socio-economic conditions, and limited English proficiency among court system users.

It also requires that all judges and staff participate in training about biases and their impact.

The initiative is “an opportunity we have not had before” to engage people in a discussion about the court system and “how can we make it better for people of color,” said James McKim Jr., Manchester NAACP president and a committee advisory board member.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Von C. Simmonds
Suspect arrested in deadly downtown stabbing
Suspect in NEK shooting caught on surveillance camera
Police ask public for help identifying suspect in shooting incident
Former UVM basketball player Anthony Lamb, 24, is a forward for the Golden State Warriors.
Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations
Darren Pronto
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial
File photo
Humane society faces post-pandemic dog glut

Latest News

File photo
‘Wild Lights’ display returns to Adirondack center
A resident carries away medicine bought at a pharmacy in Beijing, Friday.
China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease
Eric Mohan
Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for robbing NH, MA banks
Von C. Simmonds
Burlington man charged with murder in downtown stabbing